Sioux Falls Police Warning of Firefighter Fundraising Scam

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police are warning residents about a scam artist posing as a firefighter.

Police have received reports of a scammer calling people and asking for money to cover equipment and training. Police say the person does not have any connections to Sioux Falls Fire Rescue. Fire Rescue employees do not ask for donations over the phone or by going door to door.

If you are suspicious about a fundraiser, you can call Sioux Falls Police at 605-367-7000