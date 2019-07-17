Strong Winds Cause Damage in Several Communities

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



TRIPP & PARKSTON, S.D.-Wind gusts reached up to 70 miles per hour across several communities Wednesday. For some, it left behind a mess of destruction.

In the town of Tripp on the amish colony, one house experienced the brunt of the storm. The wind tore off pieces of the house, which scattered all over the yard. The second story was a total loss. Tripp Resident Brett Beynon had been driving around town helping his neighbors out when he came across the house.

“I’ve never seen a second story taken off a house like that,” said Beynon.

He said it was a terrible sight to see, but he’s thankful the homeowners weren’t home.

“They’re out of town in Kentucky at a wedding, so they got blessed,” said Beynon.

He doesn’t want to think about what would have happened if they’d been home.

“That second story, they all stay up there, it’s all their bedrooms. So God is good, that’s all I can say.”

Other neighbors sprang into action to try to salvage what was left of the house. Beynon says it was a scary morning.

“Seriously the wind, it was calm a second and then it was crazy,” said Beynon.

Structures in Parkston also got hit hard by the wind like Dean Schaeffer’s grain bins.

“With all the flooding we had all this spring and now this, it just seems like it’s one thing after another. I can’t wait for 2019 to be over with,” said Schaeffers.

The wind also left behind piles of broken branches, uprooted trees all over town, and sent power lines to the ground. Residents say they weren’t expecting the storm to leave behind such a mess. However, just like every storm, neighbors will come together to clean it up.

“I would say this is a nice community helping each other out in a time of need,” said Parkston Resident Aric Larsen.

Officials with Hutchinson County Emergency Management say they have not received any reports of serious injuries.