Business Owners Beware, Email Scams Targeting You are Rampant

If you are a business owner, we’ve got a term that might be helpful you learn: Business Email Compromise.

Criminals are finding any way they can to steal our money, our identities, and our livelihoods. It’s amazing how easy it can be, if we let them.

Dr. Ashley Podhradsky, an Associate Professor of Information Assurance and Forensics with Dakota State University, and Miguel Penarand, a cyber security analyst with the South Dakota Fusion Center joined the KDLT News Today team in the studio this week to talk about the four questions you might ask yourself before opening any email – ever again.