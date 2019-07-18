Canaries Snap Losing Skid at Winnipeg

WINNIPEG… The Canaries had lost 5 straight games and fallen to 5 games out of first place entering Thursday night’s game at Winnipeg. They scored twice in the 2nd on infield grounders in the 2nd inning to tie the Goldeyes at 2 and took the lead on Keith Taylor’s RBI single. Then came the rains and a 1 hour, 20 minute delay. The Birds fell behind 4-3, but a big 5th inning put them ahead. Clint Coutler’s RBI double tied the game at 4, Mitch Glasser singled him in for the lead and Brett Vertigan’s RBI single scored Glasser to make it 6-4. Andrew Ely’s 2-run HR extended the lead to 8-4 and they needed those runs. The Birds hung on to win 8-6 and moved to within 1 game of the .500 mark (28-29) and remained 5 games back of Cleburne in the Southern Division.