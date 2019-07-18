Charges Pending Against Brookings Owner After Dog Dies in Hot Truck

BROOKINGS, S.D. – A Brookings man has animal neglect charges pending against him after his dog died in a hot truck.

Police say the 45-year-old man left his dog in his truck on Sunday when temperatures were in the 80’s. Officers responded to a call about the animal but the dog was already dead by the time they arrived.

Police reminded residents on Facebook that with recent conditions. temperatures inside a car can climb between 130 to 172 degrees when in direct sunlight.