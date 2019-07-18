Christion Works Out For Cowboys

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Former Roosevelt and SDSU QB Taryn Christion is back home after a quick trip Tuesday night to Dallas to work out for the Cowboys Wednesday. Christion hopes it leads to a contract and he’s in camp with the Cowboys starting July 27th. His style certainly mirrors starting QB Dak Prescott, but the same could also be said for Seattle (Russell Wilson) where Taryn was let go in May by the Seahawks. The Jackrabbit signal-caller wrapped up the most prolific career of anyone at that position at Brookings last fall leading the Jacks all the way to the F-C-S semi-finals twice.