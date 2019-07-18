Culver Wants to Help With Wolves Winning Culture

Culver Wants to Help With Wolves Winning Culture

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



MINNEAPOLIS, MN… The Timberwolves rookies met the media on Thursday and top draft pick Jarrett Culver of Texas Tech made it very clear he’s happy to be in Minnesota and wants to help the team moving forward with developing more of a winning culture. That’s something he did in college with teammate Matt Mooney (former Coyote) with the Red Raiders who shocked the world and made it all the way to the Final Four and the championship game where they lost to Virginia in OT. :”You know I’m trying to win just as bad as these coaches and everybody else. I’m going to go out and give it my all and do my best as I can every night and I’m just glad to be a part of this culture that they’re building…”