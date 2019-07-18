Downtown Sioux Falls Businesses Prep for Crazy Days

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Organizers say Crazy Days in downtown Sioux Falls is like Black Friday in July.

The summer sale begins Friday and includes 26 businesses. No matter what you’ve got your eye on, organizers say it’s a great time to take advantage of shopping small.

“Buying something from a local retailer is what pays for dance class or what pays to be on a soccer team or something. But it’s not only that, you can get unique, custom service and when you walk in the door those business owners really care and really want to help you find exactly what you’re looking for,” said Sadie Swie with Downtown Sioux Falls Inc.

Crazy Days runs through Saturday night. Head to dtsf.com for a list of deals, specials and hours. Check the full list of participating businesses below: