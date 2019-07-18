Fun Ways To Beat The Summer Heat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Alright, it’s hot. And humid. And Sunny.

With heat indices reaching near, or over, one hundred degrees Thursday, a lot of us might be looking for fun ways to enjoy the weather and stay cool in the process. A popular place to do that happens to be outdoor swimming pools, wherever you live.

KDLT News met up with Jean Pearson, Recreation Program Coordinator for Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation, and Dr. Katie Larson, a Pediatrician with Sanford Health, to talk how important it is to remember safety when soaking in rays.

I also jumped in.

In long pants.

All joking aside, PLEASE make sure you’re drinking enough water, putting on enough sunscreen, and spending enough time in the shade. Not only today, but throughout the summer.