Goedert Excited to Have Wentz Healthy in Philly

ABERDEEN, SD… When Philadephia Eagles Tight End Dallas Goedert was recently in Aberdeen for a football camp, he took time to talk about life in the NFL. The Britton, SD native and former SDSU All-American had a solid rookie season with the defending Super Bowl champs. But for NDSU standout Carson Wentz struggled to stay healthy, just as he did the previous season when he was having an MVP season before getting injured. Goedert is hopeful that #11 can stay on the field because he makes a big difference in many ways for his team. “Man he’s awesome. The way he takes over the game and the way he practices and shows up every day to work makes you do the same thing. But yeah he throws an incredible ball, it’s always right where you want it to be , right where it’s supposed to be so I’m expecting big things from him this year…”