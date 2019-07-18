Lorenzo Says United Bowl Win Was Sweet

Lorenzo Says United Bowl Win Was Sweet

SIOUX FALLS, SD… In the afterglow of winning their 11th league championship, the Sioux Falls Storm will always look back at this United Bowl as one of the most rewarding after winning on the Arizona Rattlers home field 56-53 last Saturday night. And for Storm QB Lorenzo Brown, it sure helped make up for the bad taste in his mouth after losing the previous 2 championship games at the Premier Center. “Sweet, really sweet. Just the environment being there , seeing 17-18,000 fans screaming on top of you and just feeling the vibration in my chest, the roaring. To do on their home field what they did to us 2 years ago kind of got that revenge aspect and then goal full-filled…”