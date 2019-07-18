No Outdoor Lighting For Jazzfest?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D – The Sioux Empire is still dealing with the effects of spring flooding… and now Jazzfest is the latest victim. The two-day jazz and blues festival is going to look a little different once the sun goes down…

“This is definitely a community, family celebration,” says executive director Trygve Frederickson.

Jazzfest is a summertime staple in Sioux Falls. The event brings more than 100-thousand people to Yankton Trail Park each year for two days of food, fun and music. This year, however, the event is giving organizers some unique challenges.

Frederickson says spring and winter flooding damaged the park’s electrical system, and crews haven’t been able to set up as much lighting.

He claims there are, “Problems with the electricity, and the big lingering problems are the over head soccer lights are not gonna work.” Organizers have a plan to keep the spotlight on the two-day event, but Frederockson suggests festival-goers come with a plan too.

“We will have generators and we will be operating off portable lighting systems, but it wouldn’t hurt to bring a flash light.”

Organizers are also navigating a lineup change. The band “Here Come the Mummies” was supposed to headline Saturday night. However, the band had to cancel due to an accident.

But through it all, Frederickson is still able to see the silver lining.

It is just, “A slot for us to feature some of our very good local artists.”

Even through flooding and a band dropping out, people at Jazzfest are still expecting a large crowd.

“Come and support the community. I mean this is very much a community celebration and a community get together.”