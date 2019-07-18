Parkston Community Rallies Together After the Storm

PARKSTON, SD— The clean-up continues in several towns throughout the Sioux Empire and Parkston was among those hit the hardest by the storm.

“When the storm hit, it hit with a force; pretty heavy winds and a lot of rain,” said Spencer Lucas, Parkston Volunteer Firefighter.

It has been a rough couple of days for the people of Parkston.

Wind gusts of up to 80 miles per hour ripped through the golf course Wednesday, uprooting trees and creating flooding on the fairways.

But it wasn’t just the golf course that felt the fury of the storm, the entire town did.

“The pager went off and it said that we were in a tornado warning then the sirens went off. I don’t want to say confused but they were like ‘Woah, what’s going on?” said Lucas.

Lucas continued by saying he spent the past two days helping the town clean-up the aftermath of the storm, while the city thought the list of problems could not get any longer.

Thursday morning the water main broke in the elementary school flooding 35 classrooms with one to two inches of water.

School officials say they do not expect the breakage to affect the school year schedule.

But, whether it is the storm damage or broken pipes, this small town stands tall.