Police Search for Missing 21-Year-Old Believed to Be With Alleged Abuser

Ester Wolfe is believed to be endangered and possibly be in the company of 33-year-old Jesse Myron Sierra with whom she has a past history of reported domestic assault.

Police are asking for your help locating a woman they believe may be in the custody of an alleged abuser. Ester Marie Wolfe, who is just 21-years-old, was reported missing on Sunday, July 14th. She was last seen in Rapid City on Saturday, July 13 when she left her place of employment after a visit from Jesse Sierra, with whom she had a prior relationship.

Wolfe failed to appear back home on July 13th. She also missed a family event July 14th that she was expected to attend.

Wolfe is Native American, 5’3″ and 130 pounds with brown eyes and long brown hair. She is believed to be with the 33-year-old Sierra, of Sioux Falls. Wolfe has a past history of reported domestic assault with Sierra.

Sierra is described as Native American,, 6’2” tall, 185 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. The two are said to possibly be in a dark blue Chevy Avalanche with temporary paper tags and no license plate. If you see them, police are asking you do not take action to rescue Wolfe, but call (605) 394-4131 immediately.