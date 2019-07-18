Renner’s Van Leur Happy With #1 Seed in Region

Renner's Van Leur Happy With #1 Seed in Region

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



RENNER, SD… The Renner Royals have had another solid season in Class “A” Legion Baseball. As a result, they are the #1 seed in the region 1-A tournament that starts Friday in Watertown. And skipping that first game can be a huge bonus to a team in post season play according to Head Coach Jack Van Leur. “We’re in a good position to start anyway, getting the #1 seed in our region. It’s always a good position to be in in the South Dakota regions because you kind of get a bye I guess. You play the winner of the 4 and 5 game and basically it takes 2 wins to get to state then. So it’s a great position to start yourselves in. I like where our team is going for the most part, we had a good final day of the Gopher Classic…”

The top two teams from each of the 3 regions advance to the State “A” Legion Tournament next week in Mitchell along with the host team and a wildcard.