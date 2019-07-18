Sioux Falls Man Facing Assault Charges After Road Rage Incident

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man is behind bars after a road rage incident on Wednesday.

Police say the incident started on the I-29 on-ramp at 12th Street. They say 35-year-old Jesse Hollenbeck was driving slow and break-checked the driver behind him.

When the other driver pulled next to him, police say Hollenbeck pulled out a “dagger-style” knife and began making stabbing motions. The two drivers met up again a few exits later at the 41st Street off-ramp and confrontation continued.

“Once they stopped, the suspect got out, walked back to the victim’s car. broke the driver’s side mirror off and started punching the window, trying to break the window,” said Officer Sam Clemens.

Police say when the light turned green at the off-ramp, everyone went their separate ways. Hollenbeck is facing one charge of aggravated assault.