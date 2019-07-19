Brookings Beats Heat & Post 17 In Region 1A Opener

Bandits Head To Semifinals With 9-6 Win

WATERTOWN, S.D. — The only thing hotter than the weather were the bats of the Brookings Bandits in their Region 1A opener against tournament host Watertown. The Bandits pounded out 10 hits and opened up a 9-1 lead en route to a 9-6 victory on Friday afternoon in Legion baseball action.

Brookings will face top seed Renner in the semifinals tomorrow at 1 PM with the winner advancing to Sunday’s region championship and clinching their spot in the 2019 State Legion Tournament next week in Mitchell.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights!