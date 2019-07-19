Canaries Swept In Doubleheader At Sioux City

Birds Lose 13-9 & 6-5

SIOUX CITY, IA — A unique doubleheader in Sioux City didn’t lead to unique results for the Sioux Falls Canaries.

Despite carrying a 3-0 lead into game one, which was a resumption of a game that was rained out last month in the second inning, an eight-run third inning proved the difference in a 13-9 comeback win for Sioux City.

The Canaries also started game two with the lead, taking a 1-0 first inning lead on an RBI Double from Alay Lago and a 3-1 lead after two on an RBI single from Graham Low. The Explorers would rally for five runs in the fourth, the go-ahead blow a three run homerun for Mitch Sasser. Clint Coulter hit a two-run homerun the following inning but the Birds couldn’t complete the comeback and fell 6-5. The losses drop Sioux Falls to 28-31 on the season.

Click on the video viewer for highlights.