Clark’s Kim Kaufman In Contention At LPGA Great Lakes Invitational

Native South Dakotan Seeking First LPGA Win

MIDLAND, MICHIGAN — There’s a chance that Clark native Kim Kaufman’s first LPGA Tour win could be a team effort.

This weekend’s Dow Great Lakes Invitational in Midland, Michigan features golfers in competitive teams. Kaufman is playing with Kris Tamulis and the two had a fantastic second round on Thursday, shooting an eight under par 62 to finish within one stroke of the lead.

The pair started fast again during Friday’s third round and moved into second place briefly before struggling on the back nine and finishing with an even par 70. At -9 they enter tomorrow’s final round seven shots off the lead.

Click on the video viewer for highlights courtesy Golf Channel!