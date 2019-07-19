Giant Hawaii Telescope to Focus on Big Unknowns of Universe

HONOLULU (AP) – Scientists are expected to explore fundamental questions about the universe when they use a giant new telescope planned for the summit of Hawaii’s tallest mountain.

Among them are whether there’s life outside our solar system and how stars and galaxies formed.

The large size of the telescope’s mirror means it would collect more light, allowing it to see faint, far-away objects such as stars and galaxies dating back as long as 13 billion years.

But some Native Hawaiians don’t want the Thirty Meter Telescope to be built at the summit of Mauna Kea, saying it would further harm a place they consider sacred.