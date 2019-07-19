Police Ask for Help Locating Missing Sioux Falls Girl

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



Sioux Falls Police are asking for your help locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Autumn Brave is described as a Native American female, about 5’9″ tall, and weighing about 190 pounds. She was last seeing wearing a sheer white shirt, white shoes and black jeans.

Autumn has cognitive disabilities, she was last seen at her residence last night. She left sometime shortly after 7:00 p.m. and has not been heard from since.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call Sioux Falls Police at 605-367-7000.