Police Investigating East Sioux Falls Apartment Shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police are trying to figure out who fired several rounds into an eastside apartment building.

The shooting happened Friday morning near 3rd Street and Sycamore Avenue. The complex is near an Apple Tree Children’s Center.

A caller reported hearing a loud noise, then the sound of glass breaking. Police say someone fired at least two shots into decorative pillars outside the apartment and another into a window.

“Witness statements put it between two to four, maybe five but we haven’t been able to find any casings to verify how many rounds were discharged,” said Capt. Loren McManus.

Police say no one was injured. They’re not sure if the shooting was targeted and don’t have any details who was in the area at the time.

Police say someone saw a car speed away but they’re unsure if it’s connected. Anyone with information is asked to reach out.