Riders Stuck for 2 Hours on Six Flags Coaster in Maryland

BOWIE, Md. (AP) – Roller coaster riders were stuck atop a hill for nearly two hours at a Six Flags amusement park in Maryland when the ride malfunctioned.

News outlets quote Six Flags America spokeswoman Denise Stokes as saying the ride came to a stop at the top of the lift hill on the Firebird ride Thursday night.

All guests were escorted safely off the ride, but officials said passengers had to wait for nearly two hours on the floorless coaster as the park followed safety procedures.

Six Flags officials told news outlets the ride will remain closed while it undergoes an inspection.

WJZ reports this is the third time in the past three years that people have been removed from one ride or another at the Six Flags park in Bowie, Maryland.