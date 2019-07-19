Shooting Shatters Sioux Falls Apartment Window, No Injuries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Police are looking for the person who fired gunshots into a Sioux Falls apartment building from a vehicle.

The gunshots about 5 a.m. Friday shattered the front windows of one apartment, but didn’t hit anyone. Police say they found bullet holes in the exterior of the apartment building. Officers searched the area, but didn’t find a suspect or a vehicle that may have been involved.

This is a developing story, stay with KDLT for the latest information.