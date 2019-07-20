Arson Investigation Underway After Home Catches Fire

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, SD – A Sioux Falls home was severely damaged Saturday morning, but not by the storm. Authorities say it’s the result of a fire that was intentionally set.

Police and firefighters were called to the scene around 5:30 a.m. on Stephen Avenue near 31st Street. Six people escaped from the house and were not hurt. When first responders arrived, the home and the attached garage were fully engulfed in flames. Police say the fire spread from a car that was parked near the garage. Two vehicles and the garage were destroyed and the house was significantly damaged. Police say the fire started “as a result of an intentional act” and an arson investigation is underway.