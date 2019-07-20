Canaries Can’t Hold Another Lead In Sioux City

Birds Drop Third Straight 4-3

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX CITY, IA — For the third straight game in Sioux City the Canaries took the lead first, but the host Explorers had the lead when it mattered most at game’s end.

Sioux City handed Sioux Falls their third straight defeat with a 4-3 win on Saturday evening in Sioux City. Sioux Falls took a 2-0 lead after the 2nd inning that held until the sixth when Sioux City tied the game. Mitch Glasser’s RBI single helped the Canaries re-take the lead 3-2 in the seventh, but the Explorers tied the game in the home half on a Mitch Sasser double. The Explorers took the lead in the 8th on a sac fly and retired the Canaries in the 9th to preserve the win.

Sioux City’s Nate Samson went 4-4 with an RBI in the win.

Click on the video viewer for highlights.