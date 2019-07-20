JazzFest Delays Saturday Start Due to Storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Saturday’s storm in Sioux Falls caused JazzFest to delay its schedule. The event was supposed to start at noon, but it was pushed back to 3 p.m., so volunteers could clean up. Luckily organizers were prepared and had the stage, important electronics and gear covered with tarps. However, the wind did knock over tents and blew around items like signs. There was also some standing water from the rain. Volunteers came out early to clean up the mess and put everything back in place.

“Its amazing the passion that the volunteers have and they showed up and they started to work and it was incredible to see,” said Trygve Fredrickson, Executive Director for Sioux Falls Jazz and Blues Society.

JazzFest will end at the same scheduled time tonight. The last band goes on at 9:30 p.m. on the main stage.