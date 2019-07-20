Renner Walks Off Brookings To Head To State

Post 307 Clinches Spot In Mitchell With 3-2 Region Semifinal Win Over Brookings
WATERTOWN, S.D.  —  Chase Merrill’s two-out walkoff single allowed Renner Post 307 to punch their ticket to next week’s State A Legion Baseball Tournament in Mitchell.  The Royals rallied to defeat Brookings 3-2 on Saturday afternoon in Region 1A Semifinal play.

Regardless of results in the title game, the teams that advance to the double-elimination region championship are guaranteed berths in the state tournament.  Brookings can still earn a spot if they advance to the championship via the loser’s bracket by beating Watertown tonight at 7 PM.

Click on the video viewer for highlights and reaction!

