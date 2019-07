Scoreboard Saturday, July 20th

Share this...

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, JULY 20TH, 2019

MLB

Twins 2, Oakland 0 (*3rd Inning)

American Association

Canaries 2, Sioux City 0 (*3rd Inning)

Legion Baseball

Region 1A Tournament @ Watertown

Renner 3, Brookings 2 (*Renner Qualifies For State)

Watertown 14, Huron 3 (*Huron Eliminated)

Watertown vs. Brookings (*7:00 PM, Winner Qualifies For State, Loser For Wild Card Game)

Region 2A Tournament @ Yankton

Harrisburg 5, SF East 1

Brandon Valley 10, SF West 2

Yankton vs. Harrisburg (*7:00 PM)

Region 3A Tournament @ Pierre

RC Post 22 7, Pierre 5 (*Post 22 Qualifies For State)

RC Post 320 17, Sturgis 7 (*Sturgis Eliminated)

RC Post 320 vs. Pierre (*7:00 PM, Winner Qualifies For State, Loser Eliminated)

Little League

S.D. State Tournament

Canyon Lake 7, Capital City 2 (Canyon Lake Advances To Championship Monday)

Brandon Valley 8, Harney 1 (*Harney Eliminated)