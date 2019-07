State Prison Officials Looking For Inmate

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, SD – South Dakota corrections officials are looking for an inmate who did not come back to the Sioux Falls Community Work Center Saturday.

Officials say inmate Ronald Demand, 48, failed to return to the center after his work release job. He’s 6 feet tall and 165 pounds. Demand is serving time for burglary from Minnehaha & Lincoln counties. You’re asked to contact law enforcement if you see him or know where he is.