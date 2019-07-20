Wieneke & Streveler Score Again In CFL Action

Touchdown run for USD alum & TD Catch for former Jackrabbit

MONTREAL & WINNIPEG, CANADA — It’s practically becoming a weekly segment to see former Coyote Chris Streveler and former Jackrabbit Jake Wieneke succeeding in the Canadian Football League. That’s because each team has found a specialized niche for the former Rushmore State college stars.

With his running ability, Streveler has become a Kordell Stewart-like Slash option off the bench. Last night he carried five times for 35 yards and a touchdown in the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 31-1 over Ottawa, helping them improve to 5-0.

SDSU alum Jake Wieneke was in action today for Montreal against Edmonton. They love to use his height in goal line situations and sure enough he brought down his third touchdown catch of the season. It was his only grab in Montreal’s 20-10 win over Edmonton, helping them improve to 3-3-1.