Yoga with Adoptable Kittens

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- A unique idea introduced rescue cats to potential adopters on Saturday. 50 people did yoga while hanging out with 15 adoptable kittens. The event was held in Sioux Falls at Tre Ministries. Local female empowerment organization, Sophrosyne 605 partnered with All Cats Rescue to hold the event. The founder of Sophrosyne 605, Tatia Reynolds led the kitten yoga class. She’s been a yoga instructor for three years and has seen kitten yoga done in other cities. She wanted to bring the idea to Sioux Falls to help kittens find their forever homes.

“Kitten yoga will help increase exposure about adoption and fostering and I think it’s really important for people to understand the different options that they have when they’re thinking about adding a pet to their family,” said Reynolds.

More than $1,000 was raised from the yoga class for All Cats Rescue. Event organizers say they had a great turnout and would be open to holding another kitten yoga event in the future.