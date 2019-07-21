Augustana Alum Kornelia Staniszewska Wins South Dakota Open

150 Players Compete In Tournament With $12,000 In Prize Money

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — 150 tennis players from 13 states converged on Sioux Falls this weekend for the Asfora/Sanford South Dakota Open, all with their eyes on championship Sunday and a chance to earn some of nearly $12,000 dollars in prize money.

Augustana alum Kornelia Staniszewska won the women’s open singles title, defeating Missouri State sophomore Anna Alons in straight sets 6-2 & 6-2.

The men’s open singles was an all-Big Ten affair with Nebraska sophomore William Gleason defeating Minnesota junior Jackson Allen 7-6 (5) & 6-4.

