Canaries Swept In Sioux City

Blow Lead For Fourth Straight Game And Fall 7-5

SIOUX CITY, IOWA — It was a series to forget for the Sioux Falls Canaries. The Birds lost to the Sioux City Explorers 7-5 on Sunday night at Lewis and Clark Park.

The Birds (28-33) scored four runs in the seventh inning to take a 5-2 lead, but a five-run eighth gave Sioux City (32-29) the victory.

Sioux City swept the Canaries over their four-game series. Sioux Falls lost the last three games of the series by a combined four runs.

The Explorers struck first in the third inning, hitting back to back solo home runs off Canaries starter Mark Seyler. Justin Felix and Kyle Wren homered for Sioux City; Felix’s home run was his first as a professional.

Seyler settled down after that. The right-hander didn’t allow another hit until the seventh inning, at one point retiring 12 batters in a row.

Seyler threw 6.2 innings, allowing two runs on five hits. He walked two and struck out five, throwing 105 pitches.

The Birds backed Seyler up, starting in the fifth inning. Mitch Glasser knocked an RBI single to score Burt Reynolds, cutting the Sioux City lead to 2-1.

Sioux Falls took the lead in the seventh, putting four runs across. Burt Reynolds hit a one-out solo home run to tie the score, and Explorers starter Taylor Jordan left the game one batter later.

The Birds loaded the bases for Kevin Taylor, who drew a walk to force in the go-ahead run. The next batter, Alay Lago, delivered a two-run single to center to make it 5-2 Canaries.

Sioux City responded with five runs in the eighth inning off Canary relievers Reilly Hovis and Luke Wilkins. Jose Sermo scored the tying run off a Hovis wild pitch, and Adam Sasser drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI single.

The Canaries went down in order in the ninth.

UP NEXT

The Birds head into the All-Star break, returning to action on Wednesday at home vs. Kansas City. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Birds fans can get tickets at the Sioux Falls Stadium box office, by calling 336-6060, or on Ticketmaster.

-Recap Courtesy SF Canaries