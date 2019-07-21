Crop Duster Crashes after Wing Hits Road Sign in Deuel County

From the Deuel Co. Sheriff’s Office: On July 21, 2019 at approx 09:40 a.m. the Deuel County Sheriff’s was informed of a incident involving a crop duster that occurred on July 20, 2019 approx 9pm.

The crop duster was attempting to take off on 479th Ave south of Brandt. During the take off the crop duster hit a road sign with the wing, and went into a field. The crop duster received damage to the wing tip. Nobody was injured in the incident.

Deuel County Sheriffs Office and Deuel County Emergency Management responded to the incident and made proper notification to the FAA and NTSB.