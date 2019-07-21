Jaws of Life Used to Free Sioux Falls Driver From Crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Fire Rescue crews were called to the area of 26th Street and Grange Avenue just before 5 a.m. Sunday, for reports of car accident with multiple injuries.

SFFR used the Jaws of Life to remove a door and free the driver of one vehicle. The driver was taken to the hospital. Others involved in the accident were treated on scene.

Fire crews were assisted on scene by Patient Care Logistics and Sioux Falls Police Department.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue reminds drivers and passengers to wear their seatbelts while operating and riding in motor vehicles.