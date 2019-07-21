Local Store Celebrates National Ice Cream Day

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Here’s an excuse to enjoy a sweet treat today. It’s National Ice Cream Day. Local ice cream shops like Stensland Family Farms are taking part in the ice cream celebrations. They’re encouraging people to stop by and celebrate by trying one of their seasonal flavors like the “Smore Please.” They also have some deals going on for national ice cream day: $3 floats and shakes and $4 sundaes. Staff says it’s their way of saying ‘thank you’ to the community for shopping local places like theirs.

“The community has been wonderful. They’ve been very, very supportive, so I know that a lot of familiar faces will be walking through the door today,” said General Manager Mark Stensland.

Folks have been enjoying ice cream in July since 1984 when President Ronald Reagan proclaimed July as National Ice Cream Month and established National Ice Cream Day as the third Sunday in July.