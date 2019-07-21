Man, 32, Killed in Yankton Crash

Yankton, S.D. – One man died late Saturday night in a one-vehicle crash west of Yankton.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released pending notification of family members. He was the only person involved.

A 2012 Ford F150 SuperCrew pickup truck was eastbound on South Dakota Highway 314 when it left the roadway. The pickup struck a cable guardrail and rolled several times.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to the Yankton hospital where he later died.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.