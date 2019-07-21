RALLY RAPTOR! Brandon Valley Takes A Bite Out Of Yankton To Advance To State

BV Wins Legion Region 2A Semifinal 10-0

YANKTON, S.D. — Brandon Valley manager Jeremy VanHeel started donning a raptor mask in hopes that his offense would bust out of a funk last week.

Safe to say the Rally Raptor has worked this weekend in Yankton at the Region 2A Tournament. Post 131 scored ten runs for the second straight day and got a complete game, 1-hit shutout from Cole Hupke to down host Yankton 10-0 in the Region 2A Semifinals on Sunday afternoon in Yankton.

