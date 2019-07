City Waiving Fee for Tree Disposal Following Weekend Storm Damage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls landfill is waiving fees for tree disposal after last weekend’s storm.

If you have any branches, you can bring them to the landfill or to either Mueller Pallets location in Sioux Falls. Due to the storm damage, city officials are also lifting a ban of moving Ash Wood throughout city limits, for this week only.

After this week, Ash Wood cannot be moved within the city until after Labor Day.