Emma Osmundson A Spark Plug On The Softball Diamond

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Emma Osmundson likes to ignite her team.

“Oh yeah! I like getting my team started, getting us rolling.” Osmundson says.

Whether it’s at the top of a lineup on the diamond….

“If she doesn’t get on it’s a surprise. What she does is she has a good at-bat every single time she’s up and that’s what we ask. And she’s going to put the pressure on the defense right away and make them uncomfortable so she’s great for that lead off spot.” Sioux Falls Steel Head Coach Kelsey Thompson says.

….Or in the final seconds on the hardwood.

“It (buzzer beater against Washington last January) was pretty incredible! I was not expecting that to happen but, I mean, it was pretty cool to experience that!” Emma says.

Though it’ll be tough to give up basketball, softball is Emma’s passion.

“It just clicks with me. Whenever I’m on the field I’m just having so much fun. I think being a multi-sport athlete really helps me because it keeps me in shape, it keeps me running and gets me stronger and stuff. Makes me more well-rounded for softball.” Osmundson says.

Making the Lincoln standout one of the top players in the state, helping lead the Sioux Falls Steel to a summer state championship.

“We’re just testing her, moving her around and she’s doing it flawlessly. It looks like she’s played in the outfield for years and, really, she really hasn’t. So that’s what’s kind of fun is moving her around (in the field). And then up to bat teams never know how to play here and that’s what’s fun. If they come in she’ll go right over their head, if they’re out she’ll put it down and run it out. So she’s just very versatile, very explosive, just an all-around athlete.” Thompson says.

Skills she’ll take to her fathers alma mater, South Dakota State, next year where she’s hoping to spark more than a lineup.

“It’d be really cool to be part of taking SDSU to a Summit League Championship and just being a part of that team and bringing softball bigger in this state.” Emma says.