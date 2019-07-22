Out and About with Kali: Week of July 22

The sights, sounds, and tastes of summer seem to be wrapped up neatly in one little week’s worth of events (although there is plenty more going on the rest of the summer to celebrate)! Check out what Kali’s got highlighted in this week’s edition of Out and About!

Thursday, July 25 – Dairy Queen Miracle Treat Day, Participating Dairy Queens

Find your local Dairy Queen and have the perfect reason for a sweet treat! It’s Miracle Treat Day, which means $1 or more from every Blizzard gets donated to the Children’s Miracle Network. You can grab your Blizzard on Thursday or you can buy coupons in advance for friends and family to still support the great cause.

Saturday, July 27 – Familyfest 2019, W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls

Now this is an event for the whole family! You won’t want to miss Familyfest at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds on Saturday. Activities include the Kids Fun Zone with inflatables, playsets, face painting and games. The Front Porch Stage and Bridlewood Barn will house all day entertainment, music and education programs. Check out the link for the full listing of the activities!

Saturday, July 27 – 2019 SD Chislic Festival, Freeman Prairie Arboretum

Join in on the fun at Second Annual South Dakota Chislic Festival! Taking place at the beautiful Freeman Prairie Arboretum, good views and good food will be present! Check out the website linked for the full listing of activities taking place throughout Freeman along with festival. There’s something for all!

Saturday, July 27 – Folk Off & Rib Challenge, Strawbale Winery in Renner

What a perfect combination – folk music and ribs! Folk Off at Strawbale Winery is a folk music competition, and concert. Up to 10 musical acts will compete for cash and a slot to play at the Sioux River Folk Festival, the following week. Rib Challenge is a BBQ competition with samples throughout the event. You judge the best in the People’s Choice Award. Enjoy a day outside with good music, good food and good drinks!

Saturday, July 27 – WoodGrain Patio Party and Beer Fest, WoodGrain Brewing Company, Sioux Falls

The 3rd Annual beer festival is back at WoodGrain! They will have over 20 breweries pouring some tasty brews, with Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen serving the VIP hour and multiple food trucks for the rest of the event. Live music and games will be present, along with other participating breweries. Visit WoodGrain for your tickets and don’t miss this patio party!