Painted Downtown Sioux Falls Crosswalks Promoting Safe Crossing

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – There are some new vibrant colors at a downtown Sioux Falls intersection.

The crosswalks at 12th Street and Second Avenue were painted gold and blue, the colors of the Sioux Falls flag. Thanks to an AARP Community Challenge grant the city painted the walkway to promote safe crossing for pedestrians at the busy intersection.

The community challenge program aims to help cities support their residents by making immediate improvements while jump-starting long-term progress.

$1.5 million will be donated this year to communities across the country.