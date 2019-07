Pierre Man Arrested for Child Abuse Charged with Killing Two-Month-Old

PIERRE, S.D. – A Pierre man arrested for child abuse is now facing murder charges.

29-year-old Derek Berman was arrested on July 13 for allegedly abusing a two-month-old. Authorities say the baby suffered serious injuries and died on Friday.

Berman is now facing a second-degree murder charge and is being held without bond at the Hughes County Jail.