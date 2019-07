Police Asking for Help Locating Missing Sioux Falls Man

Sioux Falls Police are asking for your help locating a missing person. Danny Closs is a 51 year old male who was last seen wearing brown dress pants, a brown t-shirt, grey sweatshirt and white tennis shoes.

He is 5’11 with a thin build and was last seen at Burger King near W 41st St and S Sheldon Ln around 4P.M. on Saturday, 7/20/19. Danny lives with Autism and mental capacity of an 8 year old. If located please call 605-367-7000