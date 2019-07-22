Police Determine Two Weekend Shootings in Sioux Falls as Gang-related

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police are determining two separate shootings in Sioux Falls over the weekend as gang-related.

Police are investigating after shots were fired at a house in the 300 block of North Blauvelt Avenue early Sunday morning and at an apartment in the 600 block of North Sycamore Avenue early Monday morning.

Witnesses told police they heard between three to five shots at the North Blauvelt Avenue shooting and six shots at the North Sycamore Avenue shooting.

Police say known gang members live at the residences and are aware of the gangs involved but won’t be naming them.

Over the past weekend alone, police received four separate shooting reports overall and are trying to determine if they’re connected.

“There certainly could be some sort of connection and that’s one of the things we’re looking at and trying to figure out, obviously in the last few weeks there’s been a lot of seemingly random gunshot calls and buildings that have been targeted, and so we’re trying to piece that together to find out if there’s a connection,” said Officer Sam Clemens.

On Friday, an apartment in east Sioux Falls near 3rd Street and Sycamore Avenue had a window shot out. Another shooting took place in the 1300 block of North Cleveland Avenue on Saturday. No injuries have been reported in any of the shootings.