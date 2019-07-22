Sioux Falls Landfill Accepting Used Tires to Curb Mosquito Population

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls landfill is trying to help curb the mosquito population this summer.

From now until the end of October, the landfill will accept used towers. Officials say because tires have a tendency to trap standing water, they provide a breeding ground for mosquitos.

The tire recycling is free for residents in Minnehaha, Lincoln, Turner, McCook, and Lake Counties. There is a fee for businesses to recycle tires.