Sioux Falls Man Arrested for Arson After Home Catches Fire

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man is facing charges after police say he started a car fire that spread to a garage on Saturday.

Police and fire crews were called to a home near Stephen Avenue and 31st Street Saturday morning for a structure fire. Police say two vehicles, the attached garage, and part of the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Police were able to identify the suspect and arrested 23-year-old Alain Kpeayeh on first-degree arson. Police say surveillance video showed Kpeayeh starting the fire.

“The suspect came walking up, ended up taking off the gas cap to a jeep and put a rag in it and then it looked like he squirted something all over the vehicle. We’re not sure if that was lighter fluid or some other type of accelerant and then he lit the rag and everything kind of went up in flames,” said Officer Sam Clemens.

Police say there were six people in the home at the time. All six were able to escape without any injuries.