Vikings Sign Former Jackrabbit Tiano Pupungatoa

Pupungatoa & Other Rookies Begin Training Camp Tomorrow

EAGAN, MN — The Minnesota Vikings have a history of mining talent from FCS and Division Two schools in Minnesota and the Dakotas and, as they head to training camp this week, they hope they’ve found another diamond in the rough in former South Dakota State Jackrabbit Tiano Pupungatoa.

The Vikings announcing today that they’ve signed the former All-American guard as rookies report to Training Camp in Eagan today ahead of their first practice tomorrow. Pupungatoa started 38 of 39 games for the Jacks at guard from 2016 through 2018, earning third team All-American honors last year paving the way for an offense that averaged 480 and a half yards per game. He’d worked out for the team several months ago on a rookie mini-camp invite.

KDLT Sports will see Tiano and the rest of the Vikings on Friday when the team holds their first full squad training camp practice. We’ll have reports all day long.