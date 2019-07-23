Authorities: 22-Year-Old Killed in Four-Vehicle Crash Near Brandon

BRANDON, S.D. – South Dakota Highway Patrol officials say one person was killed in a four-vehicle crash on I-90 near Brandon on Tuesday.

Authorities say a 2014 Chevrolet Impala, a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2013 GMC Terrain were heading westbound on I-90 and were almost stopped in the passing lane as traffic was merging into that lane due to road construction. They say a truck was westbound in the driving lane before moving over to the passing lane and swerved back into the driving lane after colliding with the GMC.

The truck rear-ended the Jeep Grand Cherokee and the truck then pushed the Chevrolet Impala into the grass median.

The 22-year-old female driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee was pronounced dead at the scene. The 57-year-old female driver of the GMC Terrain suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and the 34-year-old female passenger of the truck sustained minor injuries. Both were transported by ambulance to a Sioux Falls hospital. The other two drivers were not injured.

Authorities say charges are pending against the truck driver.

Names of those involved are not being released pending notification of family members.

South Dakota Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.